"Biomega has always been about creating a paradigm shift in the way society imagines transportation," said the company's founder Jens Martin Skibsted. "We feel that we are in an extremely strong position to design an EV that represents the frontier of the new mobility. We are working on a new spectrum of vehicles where, for now, the EV is the largest and the bicycle is the most compact; making Sin another step in the natural progression of our ongoing battle against the combustion car."

