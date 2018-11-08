Biomega channels e-bike design into simplified electric carView gallery - 5 images
Denmark's e-bike maker Biomega has unveiled its first four-wheel electric vehicle – the Sin crossover utility vehicle. The concept brings to mind Renault's Twizy, but has room for four, is designed as a car not a quadricycle and has a top speed of 130 km/h (80 mph).
In keeping with Biomega's e-bike naming convention, the Sin concept has been named after a city that inspired some of the design elements, which in this case is Singapore.
"Biomega has always been about creating a paradigm shift in the way society imagines transportation," said the company's founder Jens Martin Skibsted. "We feel that we are in an extremely strong position to design an EV that represents the frontier of the new mobility. We are working on a new spectrum of vehicles where, for now, the EV is the largest and the bicycle is the most compact; making Sin another step in the natural progression of our ongoing battle against the combustion car."
Pitched as an affordable and sustainable solution to modern urban mobility, the 950 kg (2,094 lb) vehicle sports a body shell fashioned from lightweight composites (including carbon fiber) and aluminum crossbeams with a one-piece transparent roof and windshield, a see-through front section where the grille sits on a traditional car and transparent driver and passenger doors – all to allow for optimum view of the road.
The majority of the Sin's 20 kWh battery modules are housed in the floor of the vehicle. But 6 kWh worth of modular battery units to the rear can be removed and replaced while out and about, presumably at some sort of battery swap facility along the way – though it's not clear at this point exactly how this will work.
Each wheel gets a 15 kW in-hub motor for 160 Nm of torque, and a zero to 100 km/h (0 - 62 mph) time of 13 seconds on the way to a top speed of 130 km/h. Biomega gives a range per charge figure of 160 km (100 mi).
There's a distinctly less is more approach to the inside of the vehicle, with a rectangular steering "wheel" and tablet-like display, and mesh seats for the driver and three passengers. And not much else.
The production window for the Sin EV is somewhere between 2021 and 2023, with a price tag of €20,000 (about US$23,000). The brief video below has more.
Source: Biomega
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more