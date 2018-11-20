Best Black Friday 2018 deals: CamerasView gallery - 7 images
It's that time of year again, and if you're looking for a great deal on a camera, Black Friday is the time to go shopping. So whether you're a beginner or a serious photographer, here's our pick of the best Black Friday deals on cameras going around.
Sony Alpha a7 II
Save $600 on Sony's formidable Alpha a7 II full-frame mirrorless camera, which features a 24.3-megapixel CMOS sensor paired with a BIONZ X image processor, a maximum ISO range of 50 to 25,600, continuous shooting speed of 5 fps, and 5-axis image stabilization.
Insta360 cameras
Insta360 cameras let you capture 360-degree video and photos as well as throwing some truly weird and wonderful effects into the mix – and Insta360 is offering some big bargains for Black Friday 2018. Note: these deals run from November 23-26.
Nikon D750 and D3500 DSLRs
Canon 6D Mk II and PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Canon is offering $700 off its EOS 6D Mark II DSLR with an EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM lens, and if you're in the market for a point-and-shoot weapon, the slick-looking Silver PowerShot G9 X Mark II is discounted by $130.
GoPro Hero 7
For those in the market for an actioncam, you can save more than $100 on the flagship GoPro Hero 7 bundled with a bunch of handy accessories.
Fujifilm Instax mini 9 Instant Film Camera
On the purely fun end of the scale, the Fujifilm Instax mini 9 Instant Film Camera bundle is on sale for $69.99 ... as long as you like Mint Green!
