Before, during and for two hours after both of the light-exposure sessions, scientists assessed each test subject's blood pressure, artery stiffness, blood vessel dilation and blood plasma levels of nitric oxide. It was found that while exposure to the control light had no effect, the blue light sessions resulted in a systolic blood pressure reduction of almost 8 mmHg (millimeters of mercury). According to the university, that sort of reduction is similar to what is seen in trials of blood pressure-lowering medications.