Perhaps the more explicit outcome of the study is a better insight into how age-related macular degeneration occurs. Our eyes are exposed to blue light extensively over our lifetimes not just from screen devices but also from ever-present sunlight. This newly discovered mechanism suggests the degenerative process resulting from the combination of retinal and blue light may be implicated in a more long-term, and slower, degradation of our eyesight. This is not something that happens quickly, but instead is a more gradual process, that is potentially amplified by adding our increasing use of screen-based devices to the mix.