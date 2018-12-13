Developed by scientists at MIT, along with colleagues at Brigham and Women's Hospital, the original device has six drug-loaded polymer arms that are initially folded down within a smooth gelatine shell. Once it reaches the stomach, the gelatine dissolves, allowing the arms to open up into a star shape. This keeps the device from passing out of the stomach. It then gradually releases the medication, until its biodegradable core dissolves – this causes the arms to fall off and leave the stomach, ultimately being excreted.