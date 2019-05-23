BMW kicks it on city streets with E-Scooter launchView gallery - 3 images
Though some folks still walk to work from the city transit station, many choose to scoot in. Electric kickscooters mean that you're less likely to arrive at the office in a sweat or out of puff, and there are lots of models to choose from – whether you own, rent or ride-share. BMW is looking for a slice of the last mile commute pie and its latest collaboration with Micro Mobility Systems has resulted in a new addition to the automotive giant's city scooter range.
You may remember Micro Mobility Systems for its cutesy Microlino electric car that was first revealed in 2016, but the company also makes electric kickscooters for kids and adults alike. The new BMW city scooter addition is the matte black BMW E-Scooter.
Only basic specs have been released at this time, but we can tell you that the electric kickscooter has a range of 12 km (7.5 miles) per 2 hour charge of its Li-ion batteries mounted below the deck and a top speed of 20 mph (12 km/h) from its 150 W rear wheel motor.
It weighs in at 9 kg (19.8 lb) and, as is common with such rides, folds down for storage and transport. Front and rear lighting is integrated into the frame, and two separate braking systems provide stopping power. And of course, it sports BMW's propeller logo in blue.
The BMW E-Scooter will be available from September at select BMW dealers for €799 (about US$890).
Source: BMW
