Though some folks still walk to work from the city transit station, many choose to scoot in. Electric kickscooters mean that you're less likely to arrive at the office in a sweat or out of puff, and there are lots of models to choose from – whether you own, rent or ride-share. BMW is looking for a slice of the last mile commute pie and its latest collaboration with Micro Mobility Systems has resulted in a new addition to the automotive giant's city scooter range.