The next day, fresh and clear-headed off a comfy night of sleep, Watkins and Beard decided there might be something to the experience. They certainly weren't the first to have the idea of sleeping at the beach to get in an early morning session, and they certainly weren't the only ones with a small vehicle unfit for sleep. Maybe other surfers would like the idea of sleeping in a board bag, and maybe they'd like it even more if that board bag actually transformed into a proper swag, a Boardswag.