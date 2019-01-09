Ideally, engineers would like to get as close to transonic as possible without pushing the sound barrier, but it's far from easy. That's because it isn't a matter of the whole aircraft going from subsonic to transonic. As one approaches the transition point, some parts of the plane will be over the limit while others will be below it. An example of this is prop-driven fighter planes at the end of the Second World War that would suddenly start to shake themselves apart because they were flying so fast their faster-spinning propellers were breaking the sound barrier.