The folks behind Boosted Boards, a relative mainstay in the still nascent world of electric skateboards, is branching out into two-wheeled modes of urban transport. The company has today launched Skip, a new scooter sharing service kicking off in Washington DC.







Boosted Board's founders point to their track record of not just developing popular electric skateboards, but working with authorities to gain the necessary permits before putting them on the streets, as a reason why they will succeed where others have not. At least not yet.

Dockless scooter sharing services have sprung up all over the west coast of the US recently. By their nature, dockless scooters can be left anywhere a user desires, with locals complaining of cluttered sidewalks and the San Francisco City Attorney's Office issuing a cease and desist letter to three companies for "unlawful operation" in the city.

Skip's scooters will also be dockless, powering around the city at up to 18 mph (29 km/h) on a 36 V, 350 W hub motor, with each charge of its battery good for a 30-mile range (48 km). They are fitted with dual suspension and LED headlights, taillights and brake lights for safety.

Users can hop onboard by first downloading the Skip app. Then once they locate a Skip scooter on the street, they scan a QR code on its handlebars and the system starts logging their route and charging them accordingly (there's no word yet on the exact costs).

Skip does seem to be taking a proactive approach to avoiding a big ol' scooter scrapyard on the streets. The company website advertises for positions as a Street Team Charger, which involves collecting Skip scooters from the street, taking them home, charging them overnight and then dropping them off at designated locations in the morning.