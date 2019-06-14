As with the Relay G10S, the receiver of the Boss WL-60 receiver has pedalboard-friendly dimensions. The 2.75 x 4.72 x 2.12 in (70 x 120 x 54 mm) unit features a large LCD display for quick checking settings and automatic channel scanning for ease of operation. It makes three more channels available than the G10S – for a total of 14 – and the comparative signal strength of all channels is shown after scanning, allowing the player to select the strongest channel for a given venue.

