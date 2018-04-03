"The key must be first inserted and then rotated 180 degrees to the top where the pins live," Ryan explained to us at the time. "At the same time the slot cut in the key allows the key to travel around an internal shield within the lock. Once the key is rotated to the top of the lock it is pushed in a little bit farther. This action is then similar to a normal lock in which the pins now fall into their correct position in the key bitting, and the pins are at the shear line and the cylinder can be rotated."