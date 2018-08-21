While the research offers a compelling new hypothesis behind normal age-related cognitive decline, the suggestion fluoxetine could be a realistic therapeutic agent is not especially practical. The common antidepressant is already not recommended for use in the elderly due to its side effects, and the drug would have to be administered for an extensive period of time from a relatively young age to have any effect. All this is also assuming the drug's actions are replicated in human subjects, which is something that would take years of complex clinical trials to prove.