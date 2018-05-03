The Breezeway is roomy enough for guests not to feel too cramped when visiting(Credit: Shelsi Lindquist)

One issue with downsizing to a tiny house is that it's awkward to have guests over for the evening, as there's not enough space to entertain them in comfort. The owners of the Breezeway, by Tiny Heirloom, shouldn't have too much trouble socializing though, as this high-end model is designed for having a good time.







The Breezeway measures 32 ft (9.2 m)-long and is clad in standing seam recycled steel with tight knot cedar tongue and groove. It's topped by a butterfly roof.

The most notable part of the interior is a relatively large empty area with enough space for some seating and a table, or maybe for a few friends to lunge around. It can be opened up to the outside using a garage-style raising door, similar to the type in the firm's climbing wall-clad Tiny Adventure Home.

Nearby lies a handmade dog kennel and a spacious kitchen with full-size appliances intended to make hosting easier, including a three-burner propane stove and oven, microwave, fridge/freezer and a dishwasher – still a rare luxury in a tiny home. The home also boasts a wet bar with seating area.

The Breezeway has one bedroom, accessed by ladder. This has a double bed and is topped by a skylight. One neat touch is a TV mounted on a swivel so that it can be viewed either from the bed or the kitchen. There are some other nice little additions in the home too, such as a pop-up TV in the garage door area and a Bose sound system.



The bathroom looks nicely done and includes a tiled shower, sink, storage space, and a washer/dryer.

