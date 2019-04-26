Once it's time to park, the headlight/cylinder are removed from their mount, the tail light/shackle are removed from theirs, and the two are locked together to secure the bike's frame to an immovable object. The two light modules also stay locked to the lock, so passing thieves can't pilfer them. That said, the lock will still work if users choose to take the lights off of it. Should they go that route, the modules can be attached to one another for easier carrying.