One could easily mistake the Sherpa for a compact teardrop when looking at the marketing photos of it standing alone, but shots of it rising over top the back of the tow vehicle and towering above the folks camping in it tell the real story. The Sherpa has 8.2 ft (2.5 m) of height to go along with 14.6 ft (4.45 m) of length and 6.8 ft (2.06 m) of width. It drops down to 7.4 ft (2.25 m) tall when you pull the Alu-Cab tent off. Weight scales in at around 1,985 lb (900 kg).

