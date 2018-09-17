If hydrogen supply is going to be an issue, BShark can help out with that too. Its Orca 1 hydrogen fueling station can generate, compress and supply as much hydrogen as you need. Unfortunately, it costs US$180,000, and while described as "portable" it's still the size of a small taco van. The company says we should expect to hear some very good news soon about Orca 2, which should be much smaller and much cheaper.