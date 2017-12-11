The specs that accompanied the reveal of the Tesla Semi last month are seriously impressive

Anheuser-Busch, brewer of Budweiser (and other, lesser known ales), is looking to reduce the environmental footprint of shipping its products all over the US. Part of this means shifting towards greener forms of trucking, and for the American brewhouse, Tesla's recently-revealed electric Semi is a good place to start.







Anheuser-Busch has flagged its interest in modernizing its trucking fleet previously, last year using Uber's Otto self-driving big-rig to deliver around 50,000 cans of Budweiser as part of a trial in Colorado. It is also working with Nikola Motors on its hydrogen-powered engines for trucks that are boldly claimed to offer a 800 to 1,200-mi range (1,287 to 1,931 km).

It has now placed an order for 40 Tesla Semis, which it says is one of the largest reported pre-orders for the electric, autonomous long hauler. The specs that accompanied the reveal of the Tesla Semi last month are seriously impressive, with a 500-mi range (805 km), and an ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in five seconds when empty, placing it in sports scar territory.

Anheuser-Busch is looking to use these capabilities, along with its self-driving technologies, as part of a push to make the roads safer and reduce its operational carbon footprint by 30 percent by 2025. It says this is equivalent to pulling 500,000 cars off the road globally each year.