Fuel storage tank transformed into novel micro-shelterView gallery - 15 images
We've covered a lot of very small dwellings here at New Atlas, but this has to be one of the tiniest yet. Created from an old diesel fuel tank, the aptly-named Bunker definitely wouldn't suit claustrophobic types but includes lighting, shelving, and a bed.
Bunker brings to mind the professor who lived in a dumpster and came about when Argentinian artist and architect Martín Marro was inspired by the memory of the home he grew up in that happened to be converted from a roadside service station.
Marro sourced a fuel tank in his local area in Córdoba, Argentina, that was buried underground for 70 years next to a small roadside service station. Working with his brother, he cut it open and began to transform it into a cabin by adding ventilation, glazing, and an entrance, before installing lighting and electrical hookups.
The structure measures 3 m (9.84 ft)-long and 1.5 m (5 ft) in diameter. From the exterior, it looks pretty much like a standard fuel storage tank and is painted in yellow.
The Bunker was placed outside Marro's family home for a while in 2017 and was also installed in an art fair in Córdoba in late 2018. In the future, additional exhibitions in Argentina are likely and the architect would also like to purchase his former family home, which is currently up for sale, and recreate the service station as an artistic installation with a residential element.
Source: Martín Marro [in Spanish]
