Cadillac has unveiled a new compact sedan, the 2020 CT5, and with it a new advanced cruise control system called Super Cruise. The CT5 features a fastback design, signature Cadillac color and trim edges, and the ability to drive itself in some freeway cruising situations.
Unveiled at the New York International Auto Show (NAIAS), the Cadillac CT5 will enter showrooms for the 2020 model year. It's powered by either a 2.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged four-cylinder or a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6, producing 237 horsepower (177 kW) and 335 hp (250 kW) respectively. The CT5 runs in rear-wheel drive through a 10-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive will also be available. Gearing in the ten-speed auto is aggressive in first gear at 4.7:1 for off-the-line performance.
Inside, Cadillac focuses on American-style luxury and new tech. A 10-inch infotainment screen and several standard driver assistance technologies are standard. This standard equipment in the 2020 Cadillac CT5 will include forward collision warning, low-speed forward automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian detection and automated braking, and a safety alert seat as well as a rear camera mirror with zoom/tilt functions. Other options will be available for more advanced convenience and safety.
Debuting on the 2020 CT5 will be Cadillac's new Super Cruise, an improvement on standard adaptive cruise control. Super Cruise handles not only stop-start in heavy traffic, but also allows automated vehicle control in some situations. When the CT5 is on the freeway at cruising speeds, the Super Cruise can operate it independently. Coupled with the self-driving system is a driver attention system which monitors the driver's alertness while in Super Cruise mode, sending alerts audibly and through seat vibrations to keep the driver on task.
With a wheelbase of only 116 inches (2,947 mm), the Cadillac CT5 has a track width of 62.8 inches (1,594 mm) at the front and 63.9 inches (1,624 mm) at the rear. Overall length is 193.8 inches (4,924 mm) and overall width is 74.1 inches (1,883 mm) with mirrors. Height is 57.2 inches (1,452 mm).
Those exterior dimensions translate to better interior room than expected. The Cadillac CT5 has 39 inches of headroom up front and 36.6 inches of headroom in the rear seat (990 mm, 930 mm). Legroom sits at 42.4 in (1,078 mm) up front and 37.9 in (963 mm) in the rear. The Cadillac CT5 has 11.9 cubic feet of trunk space (337 liters). Curb weight for the car is 3,660 lb (1,660 kg) in its rear-wheel drive configuration.
The 2020 Cadillac CT5 will enter showrooms later this year for the 2020 model year in three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport. Pricing, fuel economy, and other details will be released closer to the CT5's launch.
