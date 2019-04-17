Debuting on the 2020 CT5 will be Cadillac's new Super Cruise, an improvement on standard adaptive cruise control. Super Cruise handles not only stop-start in heavy traffic, but also allows automated vehicle control in some situations. When the CT5 is on the freeway at cruising speeds, the Super Cruise can operate it independently. Coupled with the self-driving system is a driver attention system which monitors the driver's alertness while in Super Cruise mode, sending alerts audibly and through seat vibrations to keep the driver on task.