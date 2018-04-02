Cadillac's all-new compact XT4 is the brand's entry-level SUV and sits alongside the mid-size XT5 and Escalade models in its range(Credit: Cadillac)

Cadillac's new XT4 compact SUV represents some interesting technological milestones for the company with its all-new turbo four-cylinder gasoline engine, NFC mobile-phone pairing and electro-hydraulic braking assistance.







Three XT4 models are on offer; Luxury, Premium Luxury and the range-topping Sport model with each one offering different exterior and interior finishes along with various driver and safety packages. The XT4's exterior follows Cadillac's styling DNA with blade-style daytime running lights perched on top of the LED headlamps and a dominating mesh-grille. The swooping roof-line brings attention to the unique L-shaped tail lamps and twin exhausts that accentuate the XT4's sporty appearance.

Powering the new XT4 is an all-new gasoline 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The engine's twin-scroll turbo and direct injection results in a power and torque output of 237 hp (177 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm), respectively.

Drive is sent through a 9-speed automatic transmission to the front wheels and there is also a dual-clutch transmission with AWD option available.

Cadillac is claiming 30 mpg (combined) thanks to the use of technology such as cylinder deactivation, valve-lift management, stop/start technology, and an all-new electro-hydraulic braking assist system that does not rely on a vacuum source from the engine.

Sitting on 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels (Luxury trim) or the optional 20-inch wheels (Premium Luxury and Sport trim), the XT4's fully independent suspension features Active Sport Suspension with optional Continuous Damping Control (Sport trim only) that can be adjusted through the onboard drive-mode selector.

The XT4's interior features a rotary controller for the 8-inch infotainment system as well as NFC smartphone pairing – both a first for Cadillac. The infotainment system also has 4G LTE capability to allow access to navigation, news and marketplace applications. There is no word whether there will be Apple CarPlay or Android Auto integration.

The XT4 also comes with 15-watt wireless charging for compatible smartphones, four USB ports, three 12V outlets and an SD card reader in the center console. The driver's cockpit features a three-spoked leather-wrapped steering wheel, sport seats with optional massage feature and white ambient lighting. Cadillac is claiming the cabin-space to be class-leading with 39.5 inches of legroom and 48.9 cubic feet (1,385 liters) of cargo space on offer, with the rear-seats folded down.