Campagna's electric T-Rex is currently at the first prototype stage of development(Credit: Campagna Motors)

Last month, Canada's Campagna Motors revealed that it was teaming up with Zero Motorcycles to develop an electric version of its reverse three-wheeler, the mighty T-Rex. Now more details and, perhaps more importantly, actual photos of the prototype have been released.







The first prototype of the not-yet-confirmed-for-production electric T-Rex rocks two air-cooled electric motors producing 104 kW (140 HP) and 314 Nm (232 lb.ft) of torque. Its 26 kWh battery pack is reported good for 185 miles of city driving between charges, or 140 miles combined (urban/highway/city).

And juicing up the twin battery pack can take as little as 2 hours or as much as 9 hours, depending on the type of charger used.



As expected, the electric T-Rex has gained some weight – coming in at 599 kg (1,320 lb), compared to 525 kg (1,160 lb) of the ICE-powered 16SP model. It is faster off the mark though, cleanly sprinting from standstill to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.2 seconds on its way up to a top speed on 180 km/h (112 mph).



The Campagna T-Rex electric is still at the prototyping stage of development, so there's no projected availability window or pricing information at this time, though the company is already working on a second prototype which may improve on the specs given above.

