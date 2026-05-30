Stunningly curvaceous capsule camper stoutens up for off-grid travel

After teasing its first-ever off-road/off-grid camper earlier in May, American molded-fiberglass trailer builder Oliver Travel Trailers closes out the month by giving the all-new Apex X23 its official introduction. Well, mostly. It's still finishing up the production model and spec sheet, but it has released some more photos of the prototype and a number of key details, including the base price. The new trailer looks to give campers a little more backcountry muscle and versatility combined with Oliver's tried-and-true double-hull construction.

We looked at Olivers four-piece dual-shell fiberglass construction when we first heard word of the Apex X23, and it's because of this construction that Olivers are considered some of the best-built travel trailers in the industry, renowned for their long-lasting durability. Sounds like a good starting point for an all-terrain off-grid camper, doesn't it? We're actually surprised it took this long for Oliver to get in the game.

Now, at 23.5 feet (7.2 m) long, the Apex X23 won't be nearly as capable of following your truck down tight, twisting 4x4 trails as the small micro-camping off-road trailers we see on a regular basis, but it's made to be a rugged, high-quality base camp for boondocking spots accessed by less constricted paths.

It's certainly a nice alternative to some of the cheaper-constructed fifth-wheel monsters out of Elkhart, Indiana. And if you ask us, molded-fiberglass campers are among the best-looking trailers out there not named Airstream or Bowlus.

Oliver skips the usual road tires and goes for some beefy mud terrains Oliver Travel Trailers

The first thing that stands out about the new Apex X23 in comparison to traditional Oliver models is its toothy tires. They pop from almost every viewing angle with help from the contrast black wheel arches highlighting them. Oliver actually skipped right over the all-terrain tires common on off-road trailers, giving the Apex the extra bite of mud terrains. And if we're reading that vague lettering and vivid tread correctly, those are SL376 Radial mud-terrain tires from West Lake. The trailer carries a full-size spare out back above the ruggedized rear bumper.

A combination of heavy-duty shocks and leaf springs cushions the two axles secured to the aircraft-grade aluminum chassis with ladder-style galvanized steel subframe. That combo delivers a gross vehicle weight rating of 7,000 lb (3,175 kg).

The Apex X23 carries a full spare on back, available awnings on both sides and an A/C unit on the rear rooftop Oliver Travel Trailers

Oliver credits much of the Apex's elevated off-grid-ness to its lithium-ion battery bank, noting that the 100-Ah 48V unit stores the equivalent of a 400-Ah battery in 12V size. The 48V architecture is designed for powerful, efficient performance and includes a 400W solar panel array on the rooftop for in-field charging. Those who want more robust charging while parked at camp can add the optional Girard solar awning, which slides out an additional 960 watts of panels when deployed, quite similar to the Xponent awning.

The electrical package also includes a 3,600W inverter, DC-DC charger and app-controlled energy management system.

Oliver will offer the Apex X23 with "wings," two deployable side awnings, including a solar panel-covered model with 960 watts of charging Oliver Travel Trailers

Oliver aims to keep the interior open and roomy while still offering every amenity campers will need to fully enjoy their time off-grid. The company's teaser mentioned a "reimagined interior built around off-grid capability." Perhaps the differences will show up in the King Bed floor plan, one of two floor plans listed on the Apex X23 website, but the Twin Bed layout pictured follows the Twin Bed configuration of Oliver's Legacy Elite II trailer quite closely, possibly right down to its very last inch. The Legacy Elite II is also a 23.5-footer.

Designed to sleep three, the Legacy Elite II Twin Bed floor plan has two 75 x 30-in (191 x 76-cm) beds at the very rear of the trailer, separated by a nightstand. The two-seat side dinette across from the galley converts over into the third bed, which measures 76 x 25 in (193 x 64 cm).

The Apex X23 will come with buyer's choice of a King Bed floor plan or the pictured Twin Bed; both should sleep up to three people with the help of the convertible dinette shown partially here in the lower right corner Oliver Travel Trailers

The Legacy Elite II floor plan has its wet bath up in the very front of the trailer, entrant's right of the door. Oliver's Apex spec sheet mentions a porcelain toilet and optional composting toilet so it's clear there is a bathroom, and it doesn't appear it can be anywhere but up front, which is just outside the views featured in the first photos.

The Apex kitchen comes equipped with a dual-place induction cooktop, rectangular sink, 12V compressor fridge and convection microwave. While the trailer relies heavily on electric appliances, it also carries propane to run equipment like the ducted furnace and water heater. A Houghton 48V air conditioner is also listed as a standard feature. Fresh and gray water will store in individual 121-L tanks, with black water emptying into a 57-L tank.

The cooktop draws directly from the Apex X23's 48V electrical system, but some other appliances will run on LPG Oliver Travel Trailers

Oliver is finishing up work on the first production Apex X23 and plans to have it complete in June, proceeding with the official model launch thereafter. Those interested in getting a first look at the trailer can view the prototype at the company's HQ showroom in Hohenwald, Tennessee. Prices will start at US$107,000.

Source: Oliver Travel Trailers

