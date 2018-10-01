One of the more promising cancer biomarkers discovered in recent years has been a protein called HER2. An over-expression of HER2 has been linked to a large volume of breast cancers and is often associated with aggressive tumor growth. While some anti-cancer drugs designed to directly inhibit HER2 are already approved and in use, plenty of research is currently underway to produce an immunotherapy agent that uses the protein as a biomarker to direct the body's immune system to attack tumors more effectively.