"There is an urgent need for a safe treatment for young people at risk of psychosis," says Sagnik Bhattacharyya, an author on the study. "One of the main advantages of cannabidiol is that it is safe and seems to be very well tolerated, making it in some ways an ideal treatment. If successful, this trial will provide definitive proof of cannabidiol's role as an antipsychotic treatment and pave the way for use in the clinic."