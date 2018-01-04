Utah-based Alpine Tiny Homes, the firm behind the Tiny Giant and La Ventana, recently completed a new model dubbed Cape Cod. Measuring 30 ft (9.1 m) long, the towable dwelling sleeps a maximum of six people and features a downstairs master bedroom that can also serve as a home office.







The Cape Cod tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and clad in tongue and groove cedar, with metal accenting. It measures 10 ft (3 m) wide, which exceeds the standard towing limit in the US, so it'll need a permit to go on the road, though the home won't be moved around too often.

On entering, visitors are presented with a small lounge area with home entertainment center and some space for a couch. Adjacent to this are large barn-style doors which slide open to reveal the master bedroom. Inside, a Murphy-style drop-down bed also functions as a desk, making the room a viable home office, and two large closets provide storage space.

Over on the opposite side of the home lies a kitchenette. This has butcher block countertops, a copper sink with cutting board cutout, full-size fridge/freezer, push-button garbage disposal (a rarity in tiny houses), and a range cooker. The bathroom is nearby and includes a tiled shower, sink, toilet, and a washing machine/dryer combo.

There are two loft bedrooms, both accessed by ladder. The first is situated over the master bedroom and offers access to a hidden storage area via a hatch. The second loft is placed atop the bathroom. Each sleeps two people, giving the home a maximum capacity of six, which could be handy for guests, though only two are living in it full time.

The home is topped by two skylights. The flooring is bamboo, the walls and ceiling are MDF Shiplap, and exposed wooden beams are installed. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup.