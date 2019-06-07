NASA may not have achieved every first in space exploration, but there are very few accomplishments at which the space agency hasn't had a go. Despite the remarkable accomplishments of the Apollo program, many people would be surprised to learn that the Americans have never sent an unmanned rover to the Moon. While NASA did send three electric rovers to carry astronauts around, as well as a small squadron of orbiters, impactors, and landers, it has never sent a robotic rover.