The goal of the missions will be to help NASA in developing more advanced unmanned landers as well as the ones that will carry American astronauts back to the Moon for the first time since 1972, which is the first phase of NASA's Artemis lunar exploration plans. The second phase aims to establish a sustained human presence on and around the Moon by 2028, as well as pave the way for the first manned Mars mission. To support this, the agency has sent out payload requests to the nine CLPS contractors originally selected in 2018.

