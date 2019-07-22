"Although it is possible to build the project in urban or rural plots without existing constructions, ideally its construction should occur on underused rooftops of urban edifications that are structurally sound," explains El Sindicato Arquitectura. "Buildings where one can connect to the existing water, waste and electrical grids. In this way, we can contribute to the densification of the city from a very small scale, with a minimum of economic investment and use of resources, as well as contributing to the conservation of the architectural heritage."