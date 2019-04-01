Importantly for any large scale usage, it's cost competitive – Bondarenko projects it'll cost some 60-80 percent of the price you'd pay for an equivalent lithium-ion solution like Tesla's Powerpacks, while taking up a smaller footprint on the ground. TED can easily be adapted for earthquake-prone environments by installing it on a quake-proof platform, but in the event of a serious issue, Bondarenko tells us "we just turn it off, and it cools down until it's ready to go again. It's very safe." Mind you, since the melting point of silicon is more than 1,400° C (2,550° F), it's not something you'll want dribbling out on the ground.