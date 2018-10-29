Cefiderocol is one of several investigational antibiotics being offered fast-track approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In an effort to help speed up development of new antibiotics the FDA created a designation called Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP). This allows the agency to assist in moving certain drugs, deemed important and necessary, more rapidly through the development and approval system. Cefiderocol still has to prove itself as an effective agent against resistant superbugs, but if all goes well clinicians may have a new drug in their arsenal within a few short years.