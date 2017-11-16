Alongside those, the medium-duty van and truck segment has seen quite a few offerings come and go during the last decade, most of which have been adaptations of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles on which an electric drive motor has been fitted to the existing drivetrain. Daimler, for example, produced the Mercedes-Benz Vito E-CELL and an electric version of the Freightliner MT-45 Walk-In Van. Iveco developed electric versions of the Daily, and LDV an electric Maxus. Specialist converters also adapted ICE vans including the Freightliner MT-45 (Electric Vehicles International), the Ford Transit (Smith Electric Vehicles), the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and the Renault Master (ZEV). One notable exception was the purpose-built, UK-based Modec, which even featured a battery swap system. Although sales never took off in the UK, Navistar International bought the rights to produce it in the US but Navistar's own troubles and lack of consumer interest saw both operations close in 2011.