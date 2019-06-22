Stealthy, all-electric classic Mustang on its way to GoodwoodView gallery - 16 images
London's Charge Automotive is preparing to emerge from the smoke and shadows with an impressive sports car that's sure to terrify small children, even without a V8 rumbling under its hood scoop. The blacked-out, 1967-style Mustang fastback features a 536-hp (400-kW) electric powertrain spinning all four wheels for up to 200 miles (322 km). The prototype will make its debut at next month's Goodwood Festival of Speed.
No matter how many times we've seen it on the likes of the Renovo Shelby and Jaguar E-Zero, there's just something tantalizing about vintage car styling melding with cutting-edge electric powertrain technology. And Charge seems to agree.
"We redefine great classic cars with advanced electric technology while preserving their iconic design," the automaker lays out on it website. "We believe in an emission-free future while giving ultimate performance to epic auto legends."
Charge starts off with an officially licensed Mustang shell before adding in some updates to make it look every bit as mean as the 5,530 lb-ft (7,498 Nm) of torque at the wheels. It stacks up a massive two-level grille, drops in some modern lighting, and drenches every curve and crease in a silky black suit fit for a hitman.
It's a looker to be sure, but the real innovation comes below the updated retro lines. Charge has swapped in an electric motor at each wheel, a quarter that sends the car from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in a hair under four seconds before powering onward to a top speed of 149 mph (240 km/h). The 64-kWh battery pack delivers up to 200 miles (322 km) of driving between charges.
Inside, Charge brings the classic Mustang into the modern era with a tuxedo-like black-and-white motif, glossy carbon trim and a fully digital interface with oval instrument screen and tablet-style center display. A luggage deck replaces the cramped seats in back.
Charge has created a slick car, but £300,000+ (approx. US$382,250) worth of slick? We're not so sure. But it's betting that up to 499 customers will be, capping production of the limited edition e-muscle car just under 500 cars.
Charge will hold the world premiere of its electric Mustang prototype at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which gets underway on Thursday, July 4. Visitors will find it in the Michelin Supercar Paddock. Customer deliveries will begin in September.
We'll bring you more details once Charge releases them unto the masses.
Source: Charge Automotive
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more