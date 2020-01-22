Lego launches an International Space Station kit

Lego is adding to its catalog of space-themed kits, today announcing a replica of the International Space Station. Available from next month, the latest product to emerge via Lego’s Ideas program is built to challenge space enthusiasts with a 864-piece set that features moving parts to mimic some of the orbiting laboratory’s realistic functions.

Just like the Saturn V Apollo rocket set, the Women of NASA set and the Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set, the International Space Station set is designed to inspire space enthusiasts young and old by bringing some of humankind’s grandest engineering achievements to the living room floor.

The Lego Ideas International Space Station kit will be available from February 1 for a price of US$70

Lego

Standing more than 20 cm high, 41 cm long and 49 cm wide (7 x 12 x 19 in), the set features the body of the space station itself along with its eight solar panels that can be adjusted just like the real thing.

Other life-like features include the space station’s Candarm2 robotic arm to capture and deploy spacecraft, three small mini cargo spacecraft and a pair of astronaut figurines. Once assembled, the model can be mounted on a stand for display.

Source: Lego