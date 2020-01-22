© 2020 New Atlas
Children

Lego launches an International Space Station kit

By Nick Lavars
January 21, 2020
Lego launches an International...
The International Space Station set is designed to inspire space enthusiasts young and old
The International Space Station set is designed to inspire space enthusiasts young and old
View 5 Images
The Lego Ideas International Space Station kit will be available from February 1 for a price of US$70
1/5
The Lego Ideas International Space Station kit will be available from February 1 for a price of US$70
Lego is adding to its catalog of space-themed kits, today announcing the launch of a replica of the International Space Station
2/5
Lego is adding to its catalog of space-themed kits, today announcing the launch of a replica of the International Space Station
The International Space Station set is designed to inspire space enthusiasts young and old
3/5
The International Space Station set is designed to inspire space enthusiasts young and old
Once assembled, Lego's International Space Station can be mounted on a stand for d
4/5
Once assembled, Lego's International Space Station can be mounted on a stand for display
Lego's International Space Station set also features three small mini cargo spacecraft and a pair of astronaut figurines
5/5
Lego's International Space Station set also features three small mini cargo spacecraft and a pair of astronaut figurines

Lego is adding to its catalog of space-themed kits, today announcing a replica of the International Space Station. Available from next month, the latest product to emerge via Lego’s Ideas program is built to challenge space enthusiasts with a 864-piece set that features moving parts to mimic some of the orbiting laboratory’s realistic functions.

Just like the Saturn V Apollo rocket set, the Women of NASA set and the Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set, the International Space Station set is designed to inspire space enthusiasts young and old by bringing some of humankind’s grandest engineering achievements to the living room floor.

The Lego Ideas International Space Station kit will be available from February 1 for a price of US$70
The Lego Ideas International Space Station kit will be available from February 1 for a price of US$70

Standing more than 20 cm high, 41 cm long and 49 cm wide (7 x 12 x 19 in), the set features the body of the space station itself along with its eight solar panels that can be adjusted just like the real thing.

Other life-like features include the space station’s Candarm2 robotic arm to capture and deploy spacecraft, three small mini cargo spacecraft and a pair of astronaut figurines. Once assembled, the model can be mounted on a stand for display.

The Lego Ideas International Space Station kit will be available from February 1 for US$70.

Source: Lego

Tags

ChildrenLegoInternational Space Station
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over six years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More