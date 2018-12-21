A celebration of vibrant color photography in the 2018 Chromatic AwardsView gallery - 38 images
Now in its second year, the Chromatic Awards focus on the best color photography across twenty categories. The incredible array of recently announced winners showcase a spectacular collection of striking images from stunning cityscapes to surreal natural wonders.
The Chromatic Awards is a relatively broad photo competition, with only one real major stipulation, all entries must be in color. Further from that, submissions are simply evaluated along generic lines of artistic merit, originality, subject and style.
The twenty submission categories span pretty much every subject area you can imagine including Travel, Wildlife, Sports, Nature, People and Architecture. Entries are split between Professional and Amateur sections, and winners are selected by a large judging panel composed of over a dozen editors from different photography magazines around the globe.
This year's overall Grand Prize went to US photographer Amanda Rowan for an image submitted into the Fine Art category. Entitled Tour De Force, the image is a compellingly surreal shot that certainly highlights the competition's fundamental interest in striking color compositions.
Other awarded photographs include an astonishing shot of lightning from Francisco Negroni (lead image) which we have seen celebrated in several other photo competitions, an amazing drone shot of hippos in Tanzania, and an eerie image experimenting with trails of light deep inside a cave.
Take a look through our gallery to see all the spectacular winning images in this grand celebration of color.
Source: Chromatic Awards
