"The ancient organism that we get the gene sequences from is a thermophilic archaeon Thermoplasma acidophilum," Kopp tells New Atlas. "Archaea are considered evolutionary ancient, but it does not mean that they are extinct or old in a sense of aged." Thermoplasma acidophilumis are single-celled organisms about a micrometer in size. They belong to the Archaea domain, once thought to be a kind of bacteria but shown to be evolutionarily separate in 2006.