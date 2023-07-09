© 2023 New Atlas
Pictorial: The Bobins Collection of the world's best eye-witness illustration

By Mike Hanlon
July 08, 2023
Pictorial: The Bobins Collection of the world's best eye-witness illustration
Norman Bobins collected the best of the illustrations from his collection and published it in a four-volume set entitled "The Exotic and the Beautiful: The World In Colour."
The interior of a Mandan chieftain's hut from "Reise in das innere Nord-America in den Jahren 1832 bis 1834" published 1839-1841. Words by Prince Alexander Philipp Maximilian (1782-1867) and illustration by Karl Bodmer. This book sold for USD $529,200 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
The Bison Dance of the Mandan indians from "Reise in das innere Nord-America in den Jahren 1832 bis 1834" published 1839-1841. Words by Prince Alexander Philipp Maximilian (1782-1867) and illustration by Karl Bodmer. This book sold for USD $529,200 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
“Fort Union on the Missouri” from "Reise in das innere Nord-America in den Jahren 1832 bis 1834" published 1839-1841. Words by Prince Alexander Philipp Maximilian (1782-1867) and illustration by Karl Bodmer. This book sold for USD $529,200 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
“Encampment of Piekann Indians near Fort McKenzie on the Muscleshell River” from "History of the Indian Tribes of North America " by Thomas McKenney (1785-1859) and James HALL (1793-1868), published 1836-1844. This book sold for USD $40,320 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023. Some history of Fort McKenzie can be found here. "Piekann" is an alternate spelling for the Piikani tribe of Alberta and Montana, one of the major divisions of the Blackfoot Nation.
Three illustrations from “Scenes of the Primitive Forest of America” by George Harvey (1800-1878), published 1841. This book sold for USD $40,320 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
The Alameda de Paula was the first promenade to be built in Havana (Cuba), a city designed by Antonio Fernández de Trebejos y Zaldívar. The illustration is from “Album Pintoresco de la Isla de Cuba” by Pierre Mialhe (1810-1889), published circa 1855. This book sold for USD $2,772 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
Wall Street in New York in 1850, from “Views of American cities” by Augustus Kollner (1813-1906), published 1848-1851. This book sold for USD $ 13,860 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
Broadway in New York in 1850, from “Views of American cities” by Augustus Kollner (1813-1906), published 1848-1851. This book sold for USD $ 13,860 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
The town of Jesus Maria in Mexico in 1849, from “Illustrated Notes of an Expedition through Mexico and California” by John Woodhouse Audubon (1812-1862), published in 1852. This book sold for USD $88,200 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
“The Night Watch” from “Illustrated Notes of an Expedition through Mexico and California” by John Woodhouse Audubon (1812-1862), published in 1852. This book sold for USD $88,200 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
St. Louis in 1846-47 from “Das illustrirte Mississippithal, dargestellt in 80 nach der Natur aufgenommenen Ansichten von Wasserfalle zu St. Anthony an bis zum Golf von Mexico” (The Illustrated Mississippi Valley, presented in 80 views taken from nature, from the Falls to St. Anthony to the Gulf of Mexico) by Henry Lewis, (c.1819-1904), published 1854-1858. This book sold for USD $52,920 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
Dubuque (Iowa) in 1846-47 from “Das illustrirte Mississippithal, dargestellt in 80 nach der Natur aufgenommenen Ansichten von Wasserfalle zu St. Anthony an bis zum Golf von Mexico” (The Illustrated Mississippi Valley, presented in 80 views taken from nature, from the Falls to St. Anthony to the Gulf of Mexico) by Henry Lewis, (c.1819-1904), published 1854-1858. This book sold for USD $52,920 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
New Orleans in 1846-47 from “Das illustrirte Mississippithal, dargestellt in 80 nach der Natur aufgenommenen Ansichten von Wasserfalle zu St. Anthony an bis zum Golf von Mexico” (The Illustrated Mississippi Valley, presented in 80 views taken from nature, from the Falls to St. Anthony to the Gulf of Mexico) by Henry Lewis, (c.1819-1904), published 1854-1858. This book sold for USD $52,920 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
Provisioning the “Grand Turk” Riverboat in 1846-47 from “Das illustrirte Mississippithal, dargestellt in 80 nach der Natur aufgenommenen Ansichten von Wasserfalle zu St. Anthony an bis zum Golf von Mexico” (The Illustrated Mississippi Valley, presented in 80 views taken from nature, from the Falls to St. Anthony to the Gulf of Mexico) by Henry Lewis, (c.1819-1904), published 1854-1858. This book sold for USD $52,920 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
“Navigating the Magdalena River” (in present day Colombia) from “Costumbres Neo-Granadinas” (Customs of New Granada) by Ramon Torres-Méndez, (1809-1885), published 1851. This book sold for USD $ 7,560 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
“Proposed Tubular Bridge for crossing the Niagara Gorge” from “Construction of the Great Victoria Bridge in Canada” by James Hodge (1814-1879), published 1860. This book sold for USD $20,160 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
“Machine for dredging Puddle Chambers” from “Construction of the Great Victoria Bridge in Canada” by James Hodge (1814-1879), published 1860. This book sold for USD $20,160 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
“Battle of the USS Kearsarge and the CSS Alabama” from “Civil War Pictures” by Louis Prang (1824-1909), published 1886-1888. This book sold for USD $ 17,640 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
The fronticepiece of the “Album de Carácas y Venezuela” by Henrique Neun (1827-1893), published 1878. This book sold for USD $ 16,380 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023.
The Puente de Curamichate in Caracas in 1877 of the “Album de Carácas y Venezuela” by Henrique Neun (1827-1893), published 1878. This book sold for USD $ 16,380 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023. All of the images in this book can be found online at Biblioteca Virtual Miguel de Cervantes.
“Installation des Misionnaires au Bresil” from “Le Brésil, ou Histoire, Moeurs, Usages et Coutumes des Habitans de ce Royaume” (Brazil, or History, Manners, Usages and Customs of the Inhabitants of this Kingdom) by Hippolyte Ferninand Denis Taunay, (1793-1864), published 1822. This book sold for USD $ 5,292 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023. This entire book can be found online at Bibliothèque nationale de France.
“The Passage of the Richlieu by night (22nd Nov 1837)” from “Lithographic Views of Military Operations in Canada” by Lord Charles Beauclerk, (1813-1842), published 1840. This book failed to sell against an estimate of USD $5,000 to USD 8,000, as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
“Colonel Wethherall’s bivouac at St Hilaire de Rouville (23rd and 24th Nov 1837)” from “Lithographic Views of Military Operations in Canada” by Lord Charles Beauclerk, (1813-1842), published 1840. This book failed to sell against an estimate of USD $5,000 to USD 8,000, as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
“XXXXX” from “Chicago Illustrated” by James Sheahan (1824-1883) & Louis Kurz (1833-1921), published 1866. This book failed to sell against an estimate of USD $40,000 to USD 60,000, as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
“XXXXX” from “Chicago Illustrated” by James Sheahan (1824-1883) & Louis Kurz (1833-1921), published 1866. This book failed to sell against an estimate of USD $40,000 to USD 60,000, as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
“XXXXX” from “Chicago Illustrated” by James Sheahan (1824-1883) & Louis Kurz (1833-1921), published 1866. This book failed to sell against an estimate of USD $40,000 to USD 60,000, as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
“XXXXX” from “Chicago Illustrated” by James Sheahan (1824-1883) & Louis Kurz (1833-1921), published 1866. This book failed to sell against an estimate of USD $40,000 to USD 60,000, as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
“XXXXX” from “Chicago Illustrated” by James Sheahan (1824-1883) & Louis Kurz (1833-1921), published 1866. This book failed to sell against an estimate of USD $40,000 to USD 60,000, as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
“XXXXX” from “Chicago Illustrated” by James Sheahan (1824-1883) & Louis Kurz (1833-1921), published 1866. This book failed to sell against an estimate of USD $40,000 to USD 60,000, as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
“XXXXX” from “Chicago Illustrated” by James Sheahan (1824-1883) & Louis Kurz (1833-1921), published 1866. This book failed to sell against an estimate of USD $40,000 to USD 60,000, as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
Color plate from “The Falls of Niagara” by J.P. Cockburn (1779-1847), published 1833. This book sold for USD $25,200 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
Color plate from “The Falls of Niagara” by J.P. Cockburn (1779-1847), published 1833. This book sold for USD $25,200 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
Color plate from “The Falls of Niagara” by J.P. Cockburn (1779-1847), published 1833. This book sold for USD $25,200 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
Color plate from “The Falls of Niagara” by J.P. Cockburn (1779-1847), published 1833. This book sold for USD $25,200 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
Color plate from the fronticepiece of Commelin’s biographies of the princes of Orange showing a fierce battle. The book is entitled “Wilhelm en Maurits van Nassau Princen van Orangien haer leven en bedryf & Frederick Hendrick van Nassauw prince van orangien zyn leven en bedryf” (Wilhelm and Maurits van Nassau Princen van Orangien their life and business & Frederick Hendrick van Nassauw prince van Orangien his life and business) by Isaac Commelin (1598-1678), and was published in 1651, with hand-colored plates. This book sold for USD $44,100 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
Color plate from the fronticepiece of Commelin’s biographies of the princes of Orange showing the hardships endured in arctic conditions. Note the group being attacked by a polar bear. The book is entitled “Wilhelm en Maurits van Nassau Princen van Orangien haer leven en bedryf & Frederick Hendrick van Nassauw prince van orangien zyn leven en bedryf” (Wilhelm and Maurits van Nassau Princen van Orangien their life and business & Frederick Hendrick van Nassauw prince van Orangien his life and business) by Isaac Commelin (1598-1678), and was published in 1651, with hand-colored plates. This book sold for USD $44,100 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
A selection from “The Gray and Gleadah Prints of Canada” by James Gray (fl.1828), aquatinted by Joshua Gleadah (fl. 1815 - 1836), published 1828. The collection of eight prints sold for USD $81,900 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
An illustration from “Naval Scenes in the Mexican War” by Henry Walke (1809-1896), published 1847-1848. This book sold for USD $37,800 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
An illustration from “Naval Scenes in the Mexican War” by Henry Walke (1809-1896), published 1847-1848. This book sold for USD $37,800 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
An illustration from “Naval Scenes in the Mexican War” by Henry Walke (1809-1896), published 1847-1848. This book sold for USD $37,800 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
Illustrations from “Voyage of H.M.S. Investigator (Captain M'Clure), during the Discovery of the North-West Passage” by Samuel Gurney Cresswell (1827-1867), published 1854. This book sold for USD $23,940 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
Illustrations from “Voyage of H.M.S. Investigator (Captain M'Clure), during the Discovery of the North-West Passage” by Samuel Gurney Cresswell (1827-1867), published 1854. This book sold for USD $23,940 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
Illustration from “The Yellowstone National Park” by Thomas Moran (1837-1926) and Ferdinand Hayden (1829-1887), published 1876. This book sold for USD $403,200 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
Illustration from “The Yellowstone National Park” by Thomas Moran (1837-1926) and Ferdinand Hayden (1829-1887), published 1876. This book sold for USD $403,200 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
The Georgian city of Savannah suffered from devastating fires several times in its history. This fire in 1820 left half of the city in ashes and was compounded by an outbreak of yellow fever that quite literally decimated the population. “The burning of Savannah” from “Picturesque Views of American Scenery” by Joshua Shaw (1776-1860) & John Hill (1770-1850), published 1820. This book sold for USD $0000 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
A scene from “North American Indian Portfolio” by George Catlin (1796-1872), published 1844. This book sold for USD $0000 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
A scene from “North American Indian Portfolio” by George Catlin (1796-1872), published 1844. This book sold for USD $0000 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
“The Lower City of Quebec from the parapet of the Upper City in 1831” from “Views of Quebec” by James Pattison Cockburn (1779-1847), published 1833. This book sold for USD $94,500 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
“The ice pont formed between Quebec and Point Levi in the year 1831” from “Views of Quebec” by James Pattison Cockburn (1779-1847), published 1833. This book sold for USD $94,500 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
“F Street, Denver, in 1865” from “Pencil Sketches of Colorado” by Alfred Mathews (1831-1874), published 1866. This book sold for USD $37,800 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
“Blake Street, Denver, in 1865” from “Pencil Sketches of Colorado” by Alfred Mathews (1831-1874), published 1866. This book sold for USD $37,800 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
Nevada in 1865 from “Pencil Sketches of Colorado” by Alfred Mathews (1831-1874), published 1866. This book sold for USD $37,800 as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part One, American Color" on 16 June 2023
The Imperial Coronation Album of Alexander II of Russia, published by the Academie Imperiale des Sciences in St. Petersburg in 1856, is one of the many jewels in the Norman Bobins collection. The second part of Bobins’ Collection will be auctioned in London on 13 July 2023.
Illustrations from the Imperial Coronation Album of Alexander II of Russia, published by the Academie Imperiale des Sciences in St. Petersburg in 1856, is one of the many jewels in the Norman Bobins collection. The second part of Bobins’ Collection, including this book, will be auctioned in London on 13 July 2023.
The Rheinstein Castle was built in 1344 at an important strategic location and was owned for many centuries by the archbishops of Mainz. It was already 500 years old when it was purchased by Prince Frederick of Prussia (1794-1863) who restored it as his summer apartment, the time in which this image was painted. From“Ouvrage représentant en 70 à 80 Feuilles les vues les plus pittoresques des Bords du Rhin depuis ses sources jusqu‘à son embouchure dans la mer”, by Johann Ludwig Bleuler (1792-1850) and Alois Schreiber (1763-1841), a collection of picturesque landscapes along the Rhine river in Germany circa 1843. It was published as many fine works were at this time, as a serial, and issued in 20 parts each comprised of four plates.
Image from“Ouvrage représentant en 70 à 80 Feuilles les vues les plus pittoresques des Bords du Rhin depuis ses sources jusqu‘à son embouchure dans la mer”, by Johann Ludwig Bleuler (1792-1850) and Alois Schreiber (1763-1841), a collection of picturesque landscapes along the Rhine river in Germany circa 1843. It was published as many fine works were at this time, as a serial, and issued in 20 parts each comprised of four plates.
Another priceless gem from the Bobins Collection is this nine volume set of the beautifully illustrated “Gallery of Fashion” containing 217 engraved plates and published as a serial from April 1794 to March 1803. This was the first major periodical in Britain dedicated to women’s fashion. It presents a thorough and detailed overview of fashion 250 years ago. Although there are no known complete copies of this work, this set is one of the most complete, missing just a few illustrations. It is to be sold as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part Two, The Colourful World" in London on 13 July 2023
This astonishing fold-out Panorama of Constantinople and its environs was published in 1830, being the work of artist J. Pitman and engraver John CLARK (1771-1863). It is the first and only edition of this panorama and when folded out, the image is 2785 mm (109.5 inches) wide. According to “Pliny the Elder” in his “Natural History”, the first known name of the original settlement on this site was Lygos. From 657 BC the city was renamed Byzantium, and it was again renamed, as Constantinople, in 330 AD. In 1928, the Turkish alphabet was changed from Arabic script to Latin script and in time the city came to be known as Istanbul. It is to be sold as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part Two, The Colourful World" in London on 13 July 2023 and is estimated to sell for GBP £7,000 to GBP £10,000 (USD $9,000 to $12,750).
“Vie Politique et Militaire de Napoléon” is a large-format deluxe pictorial tribute to Napoleon, chronicling his life, including his numerous military campaigns, the revolt of Cairo, the treaty with the United States, the fire of Moscow, and his life until his exile and death on the island of St Helena. Created by Lithographer Antoine Vincent Arnault (1766-1834), and artist Charles Etienne de la Motte (1785-1836), the book was published in Paris in 1822-1826. This 2 volume work is to be sold as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part Two, The Colourful World" in London on 13 July 2023
“Vie Politique et Militaire de Napoléon” is a large-format deluxe pictorial tribute to Napoleon, chronicling his life, including his numerous military campaigns, the revolt of Cairo, the treaty with the United States, the fire of Moscow, and his life until his exile and death on the island of St Helena. Created by Lithographer Antoine Vincent Arnault (1766-1834), and artist Charles Etienne de la Motte (1785-1836), the book was published in Paris in 1822-1826. This 2 volume work is to be sold as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part Two, The Colourful World" in London on 13 July 2023
These images are from a rare hand-coloured copy of Emily Eden's “Portraits of the Princes & Peoples of India”, probably one of only a handful of copies published in this form. Eden (1797-1869) went to India to accompany her brother George, Lord Auckland (1784-1849) where he served as Governor-General from 1835-1842. Upon her return, her portfolio of 24 lithographs was published in 1844. This book is to be sold as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part Two, The Colourful World" in London on 13 July 2023
These images are taken from a beautifully coloured book in red morocco bound with the arms and emblems of Louis XV, King of France (1710-1774) and was most likely made for presentation. The celebrations depicted mark the marriage of the eldest son of Louis XV with Marie Therese of Spain at Versailles in 1745, followed by a masked ball which lasted from midnight until eight o’clock the following morning. Several of the engravings in this work are particularly exceptional, especially those of the festivities. This book is to be sold as part of the Christie's auction of "The Magnificent Library Of Norman Bobins: Part Two, The Colourful World" in London on 13 July 2023
Rampant technological progress has teleported humanity from ignorance to understanding in an astonishingly short time. It is exactly 200 years ago that photography was emerging from the mind of French inventor Nicéphore Niépce onto bitumen-coated pewter plates, and for the first time, we could see a picture-perfect representation of what far-away things and events looked like. This story is about the best of the period before photography became mainstream, when human illustration was all we had.

Without it, it would have been almost impossible to comprehend what the world beyond our shores must have looked like just two centuries ago.

The printing press may have automated book production centuries before photography arrived, but in the 1600s, 1700s and 1800s eye-witness illustration reached its zenith. This was a time when history and travel were captured by artists, transferred to paper by myriad methods, and distributed in ludicrously small numbers.

This story is about a collection of the very finest examples of that process.

The Imperial Coronation Album of Alexander II of Russia, published by the Academie Imperiale des Sciences in St. Petersburg in 1856, is one of the many jewels in the Norman Bobins collection. The second part of Bobins’ Collection will be auctioned in London on 13 July 2023.
Christie's began selling the magnificent library of Norman Bobins in New York on 16 June 2023, revealing a collection of illustrated books so broad and deep that it deserves a quick look from anyone interested in eye-witness images of history and travel and the glorious art of illustration.

Chicagoan Bobins is a captain of industry who has soared the heights of personal achievement, yet he has paid his dues to society as a trustee of the Chicago Field Museum of Natural History, where he is believed to have played a pivotal role in raising the money to purchase "Sue", the Tyrannosaurus rex fossil that was auctioned in October 1997 for US$8.3 million, the highest amount ever paid for a dinosaur fossil until 2020 when "Stan" the Tyrannosaurus rex fetched US$31.8 million.

Bobins' has also demonstrated a long term commitment to numerous other cultural, civic and philanthropic institutions. Much has been written about Bobins, with this interview with the Chicago Tribune in 2006 covering his business life, and this introduction by Bobins on Christie's to the sale of his sublime collection of illustrated books.

Illustrations from the Imperial Coronation Album of Alexander II of Russia, published by the Academie Imperiale des Sciences in St. Petersburg in 1856, is one of the many jewels in the Norman Bobins collection. The second part of Bobins’ Collection, including this book, will be auctioned in London on 13 July 2023.
Most importantly in relation to this story, Bobins has exercised his passion for the finest illustrated books over four decades, and his collection has yielded one of the great treasures of modern times. Bobins collected the most sumptuous, lavishly illustrated travel and history books that have ever been created and the aim of this article is to provide a directory to those books. In the image gallery, you'll see one or two images from each of the major books in the collection, and each of the captions on those illustrations links to the auction description of that book.

Bobins' library of books is comprised almost solely of books with the finest hand-colored copper-plate engravings, mezzotints and aquatints, through to lithography and chromolithography. In his overview of the collection written for Christie's, Bobins said that the collection’s focus had been books, "which trace the most important developments in the history of color printing—developments that were closely allied with the growth of publishing."

"The period from the mid-18th century through the 19th century has been the most exciting to me", wrote Bobins. "It spans the breadth of techniques from copperplate engraving, to developments in the technical methods of printing and aquatinting, to the birth of lithography, to the refinement and eventual method of color lithography. All were processes that stimulated the always entrepreneurial publishing trade into action.

The Collection is so large that it is being auctioned in two parts, with the first auction focusing on the Americas, including Western Americana, Canada, the Arctic, the Caribbean, and South America. That auction was concluded on 16 June 2023 and we have attempted to summarise the finest illustrations in our image gallery for this article, though the entire catalogue is available online here.

Norman Bobins collected the best of the illustrations from his collection and published it in a four-volume set entitled "The Exotic and the Beautiful: The World In Colour."
Being one of the finest such collections ever assembled, Norman Bobins took it upon himself to create a "best of the best" book which took the finest illustrations from each of the books in his library and he created a four volume set entitled The Exotic and the Beautiful: The World In Colour.

Parts 1 & II were published in 2005, Part III was published in 2010 and Part IV was published in late 2017. Part III can be seen in its entirety online (see issuu copy directly above) and is one of those rare free gems of the internet. It's also time that Shapero considers reprinting the four-volume set as a boxed collection, because it is the most beautiful and inspiring collection of illustrations we have ever seen.

The Magnificent Library of Norman Bobins: Part Two, The Colourful World will be held in London on 13 July 2023.

