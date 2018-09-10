It gets murkier still. Though Hribarcain cites Japanese katana associated with the samurai of feudal Japan, these were traditionally made from tamahagane – another form of layered steel not renowned for its strength so much as its potential sharpness. The association (or perhaps mis-association) of katana and Damascus steel appears to come from the general conflation of pattern-welding and similar forging techniques used in Japan over the centuries. It's also perfectly possible that a modern-day katana would be made with Damascus steel in its modern (i.e. pattern-welded) sense. But the idea that traditional katana ever used traditional Damascus steel is mistaken.