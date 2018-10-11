Google has just announced its flagship phones for 2018 – the Pixel 3 and 3 XL – which means all your best options for the year are now on the table. If you're considering one of the latest Pixels, the main question you're probably asking yourself is how well they stack up against the other key players – specifically, Apple's new iPhones. To help you decide, New Atlas compares the specs and features of the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL to the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max.