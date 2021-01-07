© 2021 New Atlas
Lenovo's latest all-in-one PC offers horizontal or vertical viewing

By Paul Ridden
January 07, 2021
Lenovo's latest all-in-one PC ...
With Yoga in its full name, you might expect the AIO 7 all-in-one Windows desktop PC to be able to change orientations in a similar fashion to its laptop brethren, and you'd be right. Though the computer's base remains firmly planted to the desk, the display can be rotated from landscape to portrait.

If you spend a lot of time scrolling through Twitter feeds, watching videos recorded using a smartphone or even typing documents, you might find the landscape view of monitors or all-in-one computers less than ideal. But that view is good for watching movies, working on content creation, visiting web pages, and more.

Switching between landscape and portrait views would be ideal, and that's exactly what Lenovo's upcoming AIO 7 offers thanks to a patent-pending hinge. The company is promising a smooth transition action that responds to the push of a finger.

The display is a 27-inch 4K IPS panel that comes in two options. There's a standard offering that supports the sRGB color space or another which boasts 99 percent of the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color gamuts. Processing power comes from AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Ryzen 5 4600H chips and graphics are served up by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, supported by 16 or 32 GB of RAM, and up to 1 TB of SSD or up to 2 TB of HDD storage.

The setup includes casting functionality that allows smartphone and tablet content to be sent wirelessly to the display without having to power on the computer part of the equation. And a future update will bring smart TV features to the experience, turning the all-in-one into kind of a smaller version of Samsung's Sero television. Also, if a laptop is cabled up to the AIO 7, not only can its battery get a top up but files can be dragged over from the laptop to the all-in-one.

Elsewhere, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity are onboard, and there's a mix of USB 2.0 and 3.2 ports in Type A and Type C configurations, two 5-W JBL speakers, and you can also chat to your machine thanks to Alexa integration. It will come bundled with a wireless keyboard and mouse and removable 5-MP webcam, too.

The AIO 7 is due for release to select markets in February for a starting price of US$1,599, though it's not entirely clear whether Lenovo will be bringing the machine to North America any time soon.

Source: Lenovo

