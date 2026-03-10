Smart 2-in-1 digital microscope goes desktop or handheld as needed

To touch grass, venture outdoors and take a break from doom-and-gloom news, what can one do to pass the time without a smartphone? Perhaps they can take a peek into the infinitesimal world outside with Bubo, a 2-in-1 digital microscope currently on Kickstarter.

Designed for ease of use by curious novices and students alike, Bubo consists of a handheld digital microscope unit powered by a 3,000-mAh battery that charges via USB-C (and can be used while charging), along with a desktop base powered by a 4,000-mAh battery.

The two units can be used together, like a traditional desktop microscope, or the handheld microscope can be pulled out and used on its own wherever required. It has a built-in 4.6-inch (12-cm) HD screen, and allows users to record 1080p/60fps video and photos of up to 4032 x 3024 resolution via a CMOS 12MP sensor and eight integrated LED lights.

The microscope can be used with or without the desktop unit – it has a claimed battery life of about 10 hours per charge Bubo

At the lowest magnification of 100x, the observer can view surface textures and larger structures in plants, while at its highest magnification of 1800x, Bubo can reveal crystal clear tiny details like cell structures and small living organisms.

The desktop base includes a bubble level for precision, a metric/imperial thermometer monitor for measuring ambient temperature in real time for accuracy, a focus knob, dust prevention protector, and a built-in auxiliary light with seven levels of fill adjustment.

Bubo's magnification ranges from 100x to 1800x Bubo

Bubo accepts microSD cards with a maximum storage of up to one TB for approximately 200,000 photos of 5MB each and about 260 hours of videos at 720p/60fps or 120 hours at 1080p/60fps. It can also be hardwired to a PC or Mac for easy viewing and data transfer. No additional drivers are required, as Bubo is simply plug-and-play.

If all goes accordingly with funding and production, a pledge of US$99 will get you a Bubo of your own. The planned retail price is $179. It should ship in April.

Bubo – Explore the Microscopic World in Your Hands

Source: Kickstarter

