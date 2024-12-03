First-of-a-kind tech turns your world into easy-to-build Lego models

Whether you're Lego-curious or a devotee of the church of the colored brick, you can now turn your real world into model versions without any bone of creativity, thanks to this clever tech.

Create a scale model of your house, turn your dog into a brick replica, gift unique creations to family and friends, or scan sights on vacation to make special 'souvenirs' for when you return home. Countless creations are possible – all you need is the Lego and a smartphone.

Brick My World let's you scan real objects with either an Android or iOS phone, and it will not only design the Lego model, but provide you with the step-by-step instructions on how to build it and even break down precisely what bricks and how many you need. That way you can spend more time on the fun part – the build.

Brick My World: Transform Anything into LEGO® Models! Now Live on Kickstarter

First, the app walks you through the scanning process, using either ARCore (Android) or ARKit (iOS) to capture a complete 3D image. Then, AI-assisted voxelization converts the capture into a model of the subject, replicating it in geometric, brick-shaped pieces. Finally, step-by-step instructions will outline what and how many bricks you need, and walk you through the build like a personal Lego coach.

It also lets you convert the design instructions to PDF format (as well as .ldr files for more advanced LDraw users), so you can print it out for phone-free viewing.

The app's AI ensures models are structurally sound Kickstarter

A first of its kind, the tech seems incredibly simple, but it has taken the team years to tweak the backend technology in order to provide such a simple, user-friendly system.

A small, phone-sized model is likely to use around 500 to 1,000 bricks, and a larger one could be made up of several thousand. To help with finding the right materials, the creators have also teamed up with independent Lego marketplace BrickOwl. Once your model has been Lego-ed, you can source pieces from this site via a design-specific wish list if needed.

The Lego-tinged app design is simple and clear to use, with the creators doing the 'heavy lifting' behind the scenes Kickstarter

"We‘re a group of seven passionate Lego builders and professionals in software development, mobile app creation, AI engineering, cloud computing, UX design," note the team. "Together, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the Lego world. Our diverse skills and shared passion drive us to create technology that turns everyday objects into buildable Lego masterpieces."

The campaign, which has attracted nearly 1,000 backers and more than US$85,000, aims to make Lego fun for everyone, not just those with patience and skill. The funds from this round of crowdfunding will be invested in the team's next project, which will push the art of model-making even further.

"We have ambitious plans for the future, including adding non-traditional plate, slope, transparent and other bricks and wheels to enable even more creative masterpieces," the team writes.

For the remaining nine days of the campaign, lifetime access to Brick My World is on sale from $89 (super early bird) – which is a bargain, considering the expected cost is $199 per year once the app launches. You'll also have it on your phone in February, before it's officially launched. Use it for five years and you've saved more than $900.

Source: Kickstarter

