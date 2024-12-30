LG's new smart lamps turn unused space into stylish indoor gardens

You probably know LG for its TVs and home appliances, but did you know the South Korean electronics giant also makes a whole range of gardening products, including planters and seed kits, in its home market? At CES 2025 in January, LG launches its smart additions to that lineup to grow flowers and herbs indoors – no green thumb necessary.

Up first is a floor lamp that doubles as a gardening appliance. It combines a gardening base mounted on the lamp pole can hold up to 20 plants, a 1.5-gallon (5.6-liter) reservoir to automatically water said plants, and a height-adjustable lamp that offers downward-facing lights for optimal plant growth as well an upward-facing mood light.

LG says the system can pretty much take care of your plants on its own, dispensing water and light as needed even when you're away from home for up to a week. You can also keep an eye on your new plants using a mobile app, and adjust lighting settings through it as well.

That's pretty neat, considering how the whole appliance is put together to look like just another floor lamp with a simple plant holder attached.

Alongside its floor-standing lamp, LG will also offer a more compact 'side table'-style smart planter. LG

If you don't fancy a pedestal-type addition to your living space, LG's also packing the same tech into a compact 'side table'-style design. Both systems should make it easy for people in small apartments to start growing plants indoors, without having to sacrifice any precious floor space.

The company has been selling smart planters and temperature-controlled gardening appliances for a while now, along with plant nutrients and seed kits to grow flowers, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, perilla leaves, and green onions.

LG offers a range of seed kits and nutrients for leafy greens, herbs, flowers, and fruits - giving you plenty of options for stuff to grow indoors LG

These products don't appear to have ever been available in the US, though. So we'll have to wait for CES next month to see if LG intends to foray into indoor gardening stateside with these new smart lamps – and to learn what it'll cost to finally keep a plant alive longer than two days.

