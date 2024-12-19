World's first see-through 4K OLED TV from LG is out now at $60,000

After stealing the show at CES 2024 in January, LG's totally transparent TV is finally available to buy. The 77-inch Signature OLED T can be yours for an eye-watering US$60,000.

With that kind of scratch, you could buy three top-of-the-line 85-inch Samsung 'The Terrace' Full Sun Neo QLED 4K outdoor TVs designed to be used in direct sunlight – or a 2025 BMW 5-series car.

Anyway, you're here about the Signature OLED T. We're talking about a 4K 120 Hz OLED TV you can literally see through when it's displaying a picture on screen – creating the illusion of content floating in mid-air, and merging with its surroundings.

LG has been working on transparent display tech for about a decade now, and it's really something LG

When you want a straight-up viewing experience, you can simply push a button to raise the TV's contrast film, which adds a layer of black to the background to bring things back to normal.

The OLED T also gets Dolby Vision for enhanced color, contrast, and brightness, as well LG's AI-powered image processing for tone and upscaling.

A push of a button raises the OLED T's curtain to deliver a high-contrast picture like a normal TV LG

Beyond all the shows and movies you'll stream, you can also enjoy the OLED T's transparent effect using specially developed screensaver content called T Objet, which features themes like nature and art.

LG has a bunch of screensavers and menus optimized for the OLED T to deliver this outrageous transparent effect LG

The TV comes with a floor shelf, and you can add side shelves to decorate and have the entire setup blend in with your interiors.

LG's Signature OLED T is quite possibly the most interesting TV of the last couple of decades LG

You'll also get a Zero Connect Box, where you plug in your consoles, cable/satellite set-top boxes and beam a 4K 120Hz signal to your TV from up to 30 feet (10 m) away – making it easier to keep unsightly cables out of view. The box can also connect wirelessly with compatible soundbars.

You can plug consoles and set-top boxes into LG's Zero Connect Box, and have it beam a 4K 120Hz signal to the OLED T without messy cables in the way LG

Speaking of sound, LG says its Alpha 11 AI processor up-dishes up virtual 11.1.2 channel audio, and there's Dolby Atmos 4 for that immersive surround effect.

While the OLED T is not exactly cheap, it's pretty cool to see LG bring this novel tech to the market at last. It's been working on transparent displays for at least a decade now, and this TV earned LG a spot on TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024 – alongside Huawei's tri-fold Mate XT Ultimate Design phone, and the Bimotal Elevate bicycle motor.

And with that major achievement ticked off the to-do list, the Korean tech giant's display division could find itself free to focus on another nifty project: stretchable micro-LED screens that can be used in high-fashion clothing and even futuristic vehicles.

Source: LG