© 2026 New Atlas
Consumer Tech

Brain-sensing headphones know when your focus starts to drift

By Monica J. White
October 08, 2026
Brain-sensing headphones know when your focus starts to drift
Designed as an everyday productivity wearable, the Neurable One blends brain-sensing technology into a standard over-ear headphone design
Designed as an everyday productivity wearable, the Neurable One blends brain-sensing technology into a standard over-ear headphone design
View 6 Images
Designed as an everyday productivity wearable, the Neurable One blends brain-sensing technology into a standard over-ear headphone design
1/6
Designed as an everyday productivity wearable, the Neurable One blends brain-sensing technology into a standard over-ear headphone design
Twelve fabric-based EEG sensors are woven directly into the ear cushion padding to capture electrical brain signals without gels or probes
2/6
Twelve fabric-based EEG sensors are woven directly into the ear cushion padding to capture electrical brain signals without gels or probes
Neurable One hides 12 EEG sensors inside premium ANC headphones to track focus and fatigue
3/6
Neurable One hides 12 EEG sensors inside premium ANC headphones to track focus and fatigue
Eight metrics are tracked, including Focus, Load, Sleepiness, Brain Battery, and Alpha Peak Frequency
4/6
Eight metrics are tracked, including Focus, Load, Sleepiness, Brain Battery, and Alpha Peak Frequency
Built-in algorithms isolate brain signal data from daily motion and jaw activity, allowing focus tracking during routine tasks around the house or office
5/6
Built-in algorithms isolate brain signal data from daily motion and jaw activity, allowing focus tracking during routine tasks around the house or office
The companion app displays real-time Focus scores and Brain Battery metrics, alerting you when it's time to step away for a break
6/6
The companion app displays real-time Focus scores and Brain Battery metrics, alerting you when it's time to step away for a break
View gallery - 6 images

Neurable One hides 12 EEG sensors inside premium ANC headphones to track focus and fatigue, turning brain activity into real-time biofeedback while still working as an everyday pair of wireless headphones.

After a decade of research and partner products, Neurable is finally building the whole package itself. The One is the first product designed, built, and sold entirely by the company, which spun out of a University of Michigan brain-interface research lab in 2015.

Twelve fabric-based EEG sensors are woven directly into the ear cushion padding to capture electrical brain signals without gels or probes
Twelve fabric-based EEG sensors are woven directly into the ear cushion padding to capture electrical brain signals without gels or probes

Twelve EEG sensors are woven directly into the ear pads, seamlessly blending into the cushion fabric so they don’t stand out as conspicuous electrodes. Their readings feed into an app that tracks focus, detects fatigue, and builds a long-term record of how those signals change over time.

From the outside, the One still looks like a regular pair of premium over-ear headphones – and that’s exactly the point.

Electroencephalogram (EEG) measures the electrical activity at the surface of your head, and this tech itself isn’t new. The harder part is getting a useful signal outside the lab, where traditional EEG often involves gel caps, trained operators, and tightly controlled movement.

Neurable’s signal-processing algorithms are designed to filter out real-world interference from walking, jaw movement, music, and even the headphones’ own active noise cancellation. Its electrodes (six per ear) record at 16-bit resolution and 125 Hz, backed by more than 80 patents. In case you were wondering, Neurable stresses that none of this amounts to reading thoughts, words, images, or mood.

The companion app displays real-time Focus scores and Brain Battery metrics, alerting you when it's time to step away for a break
The companion app displays real-time Focus scores and Brain Battery metrics, alerting you when it's time to step away for a break

The app turns those electrical activity patterns into a biofeedback loop. It shows your focus in real time during work sessions, subtly shifts the audio when your attention drifts, and suggests a break when the signals indicate that you’re getting fatigued. You can also use a one-minute, eyes-closed check-in before and after changes such as a second coffee, a poor night’s sleep, or some time away from your desk. Meanwhile, weekly and monthly reports highlight longer-term trends.

Eight metrics are tracked, including Focus, Load, Sleepiness, Brain Battery, and Alpha Peak Frequency. These are largely benchmarked against your own previous results instead of a population average. The idea is to see whether changes in behavior move your personal baseline, not to assign an absolute score.

On the audio side, the One relies on 40-mm beryllium drivers, active noise cancellation, and an ambient mode backed by six microphones. Bluetooth 5.2 supports multipoint connectivity alongside AAC and aptX decoding. Battery life is rated at 22 hours for regular playback, dropping to 12 hours with EEG tracking active, with USB-C quick-charging delivering two hours of use from a 15-minute top-up.

Neurable One hides 12 EEG sensors inside premium ANC headphones to track focus and fatigue
Neurable One hides 12 EEG sensors inside premium ANC headphones to track focus and fatigue

The Neurable One costs US$499 and, for now, is only available in the US. The first 700 units are already shipping, and new orders are estimated to take between four and eight weeks (in other words, you’ll receive your pair sometime in November if you order today). The companion app is available for iOS and Android, and the headphones come with a one-year warranty.

Like other wearable wellness tech, the One comes with an important caveat: it isn’t a medical device and isn’t intended to diagnose, treat, or monitor any condition. Neurable also says it doesn’t sell brain data or use it for advertising.

The pitch raises an interesting question: can brain-state monitoring become as commonplace as heart-rate tracking, now that the sensors can be tucked away into something people already routinely wear for hours?

10 Years of Brain Research, Now in a Pair of Headphones | Ramses Alcaide

Product page: Neurable One

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Consumer TechBrain activityHeadphonesMonitoringEEGNoise-CancelingWell-being
No comments
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Apex engineering will now shape Quantum Systems' new interceptor drones
Drones
Apex Recordhunter becomes the world's fastest electric drone
A German electric drone recently hit 699 km/h, an unofficial speed world record. Its maker, Quantum Systems, says the engineering will feed its own interceptor program, built alongside Ukraine's WIY Drones, aimed at stopping Russian attacks.
A single motor spins the propeller one way, making the whole body spin the other way - which render the drone almost invisible to the human eye in flight
Drones
Tiny drone hits invisible mode by twisting faster than eye can detect
Engineers have built a drone that vanishes without camouflage or transparent panels. Its trick is spinning so fast that your eyes simply give up trying to focus, a stealth edge that could turn surveillance into something almost invisible.
The dAS10 inflatable-wing drone, lookin' puffy
Drones
Fixed-wing drone looks like Baymax from Big Hero 6 and flies 10+ hours
French firm Celeste Ecoflyers’ inflatable dAS10 aims to inspect energy grids, pipelines, and maritime security. As a new class of flat-storage deflatable, long-range aircraft, the vehicle will support logistics at a fraction of legacy aircraft costs.
The transparent polycarbonate and silicone keys promise a bit of travel for tactile feedback
Mobile Technology
The Minimal Phone 2 encourages you to type, not scroll
The Minimal Company's latest phone marks a major departure, while aiming to stay true to the vision of reducing your screen time. It's got a gorgeous physical QWERTY keyboard that you'll want to type on forever and ever.
Anthbot's M9 punches above its weight when it comes to cutting grass
Consumer Tech
Review: $750 robot mower handles lawns like its pricy peers
Anthbot's M9 is a surprisingly adept mower, mastering lawns of up to a quarter of an acre for a fraction of the price of its famous competitors. And, importantly, it's incredibly easy to use, making it a great option for those new to home-robot life.
A microdrone with hollow cavities that generate force from acoustic energy.
Electronics
Sonic micro-robots burst into motion without batteries or motors
What happens when a device becomes so small that there’s no room left for a battery or motor? Scientists have found a way to power tiny devices and robots and make them move by using sound.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!