Panasonic's full-frame 8K-capable Lumix S1RII camera lands at $3,300

Six years after the original S1R dropped, Panasonic has finally unveiled its successor. The Lumix S1RII is a beast of a full-frame mirrorless camera for both 8K video and high-end photography performance. It's also competitively priced to take on popular rivals.

For this update, the company's gone with a new 44.3 megapixel sensor. It's smaller than the one on the S1R, but it can deliver outrageous 177 megapixel shots in high-resolution mode, by merging multiple exposures.

There's quicker autofocus to look forward to, with phase-detect AF and AI assistance to tackle a range of moving subjects including animals and vehicles. Panasonic also says it's improved in-body image stabilization so you get eight stops of shake reduction.

LUMIX S1RII | Discover Unseen Details.

Since it's got an electronic shutter, you can snap 12-bit RAW still images at up to 40 frames per second. The mechanical shutter can do full-resolution shots at 10 frames per second.

Panasonic says the S1RII is a fair bit lighter and more compact than its predecessor, making it a good choice for handheld shooting Panasonic

As for video, you're looking at serious capabilities on a handheld mirrorless like this: 8K footage at 30 frames per second with 14 stops of dynamic range. The S1RII also supports Apple's lossless ProRes RAW HQ or ProRes RAW formats at 5.8K onto CFexpress Type B cards, without the need for fiddly accessories. Panasonic promises its 5-axis in-body stabilization will sort out shaky video a fair bit without cropping.

The S1RII weighs in at 1.75 lb (795 g), and boasts a compact dust- and splash-resistant magnesium-alloy frame. That includes an OLED live viewfinder, and an articulating 3-inch touchscreen. It'll go up against heavyweights like Canon's $4,300 R5 Mark II and the $3,400 Nikon Z8 from 2023.

The S1RII gets an OLED live viewfinder and a flexible articulating 3-inch touchscreen Panasonic

Find more details on Panasonic's site, where you can also pre-order the S1RII for US$3,300. It's expected to ship late next month.

Source: Panasonic