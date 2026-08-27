© 2026 New Atlas
Consumer Tech

The little pixel clock that became part of my smart home

By Howard Armitage
August 26, 2026
The little pixel clock that became part of my smart home
The TC001 turning an 8 x 32 matrix into a surprisingly useful at-a-glance display.
The TC001 turning an 8 x 32 matrix into a surprisingly useful at-a-glance display.
View 3 Images
The TC001 turning an 8 x 32 matrix into a surprisingly useful at-a-glance display.
1/3
The TC001 turning an 8 x 32 matrix into a surprisingly useful at-a-glance display.
Matrix rain. Enough said.
2/3
Matrix rain. Enough said.
Locally hosted pasta timer ready.
3/3
Locally hosted pasta timer ready.
View gallery - 3 images

The Ulanzi TC001 is a small Wi-Fi clock built around a 32 x 8 RGB LED matrix. It’s compact, bright and just retro enough to be charming without looking like something dragged out of an arcade cabinet. Out of the box, the appeal is simple. The display is clear enough to read from across a room, small enough to sit unobtrusively on a desk or kitchen bench, and far more interesting than another anonymous black LCD clock.

You can glance across the room and get useful information without opening an app, waking a phone or talking to anything. That’s already quite good fun. It’s also hackable!

It does rather more than tell the time

Before going anywhere near custom firmware, the TC001 is already a surprisingly capable little desk gadget.

Content creators will want one in the back of their shot displaying subscriber numbers, but obvious jobs are also there: time, date and weather, all rendered across its 256 RGB LEDs in chunky, colorful pixels. Brightness can be adjusted automatically and manually, which is handy if you’re wanting one beside the bed, and there are plenty of little animations and display styles to stop it feeling static. It's endlessly customizable.

There are also some genuinely useful extras. It has a built-in Pomodoro timer for 25-minute work sessions and five-minute breaks, a stopwatch and a simple red-versus-blue scoreboard.

You can upload your own text and pixel artwork too, and this is where the display starts developing some personality. A clock can give way to an animation, icon, message or other little piece of information before eventually rotating back to the time.

There’s a wider ecosystem around it as well. Ulanzi points users towards downloadable display apps and community-created pixel art, so you’re not limited to whatever happens to ship in the box. For something with only 256 pixels to play with, people have found a surprising number of things to put on them.

It even contains a 4,400-mAh battery, officially good for around five hours. In practice, this still feels like a clock you’ll mostly leave connected by USB-C, but the battery means it can be moved around without immediately going blank.

Matrix rain. Enough said.
Matrix rain. Enough said.

I’ve had a great time with this clock, and I’d have been happy with its stock capabilities out of the box. Its ecosystem may be a little rough around the edges, and 8 x 32 can feel limiting, but it’s cheerful, genuinely useful and easy to understand. None of this requires Home Assistant, a server rack or any other form of technological self-torment.

Underneath the friendly little pixel clock, though, the presence of an ESP32 makes things interesting, and Ulanzi has done something rather unusual.

They’ve left the door open.

The other clock hiding inside it

The TC001 has attracted an enthusiastic home-automation following because it can be used with AWTRIX, an open-source firmware and ecosystem designed around small LED matrix displays. That’s where things become very interesting.

Instead of being limited to the manufacturer’s stock features, the display can become an endpoint for Home Assistant, MQTT and custom applications. You can send text, icons, colors, alerts and dynamic information directly to it.

This is definitely optional. If all you need is a colorful little Wi-Fi clock, you can stop here and remain a perfectly well-adjusted human being. But if the phrase “custom firmware” tantalizes your technical tendencies, the TC001 starts to look less like a clock and more like a blank 256-pixel canvas.

My two displays now sit inside a much larger local smart-home project. The kitchen clock shows information relevant to the kitchen, while the office display can show information generated elsewhere in the house.

The most useful example turned out to be something Alexa had previously done very well. Timers.

“Hey Yaffle, start a pasta timer”

If you've been following my adventures, you'll know that Yaffle, my locally hosted smart home assistant, could already control lights and devices, but it lacked one killer feature that meant I still needed Alexa: asking for a timer and being able to glance across the room to see how long remained. That combination of voice control and visual display has been a tricky combination to replace locally. Until now. I taught the clocks to do it.

Now I can say, “Hey Yaffle, start a six-minute pasta timer,” and the kitchen clock immediately changes to show the timer name and countdown. The system knows from which Yaffle the request came, and responds accordingly.

Locally hosted pasta timer ready.
Locally hosted pasta timer ready.

The timer finishes READY for 10 seconds, clears itself and returns to its normal display. Vibe coding feels like cheating!

Getting that apparently trivial behavior working involved Home Assistant, MQTT, custom software, and more Claude, Codex and ChatGPT tokens than one should reasonably associate with boiling pasta.

At some point I realized that I was effectively the API connecting all three of them.

That’s probably a story for another day, meanwhile, now Home Assistant has a hold of these things, I may be some time.

Product page: Ulanzi TC001 Smart Pixel Clock 2882

New Atlas may receive commission if you purchase through our links.

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Consumer TechClockAlarm ClockSmart Home
No comments
Howard Armitage
Howard Armitage
Howard Armitage is a British writer, musician and technology enthusiast with a background spanning media production, I.T. management and music composition. His interests include A.I., home automation, digital sovereignty, futurism and the intersection between humans and technology. He currently lives in Australia with an unused collection of scuba gear and an increasingly self-aware server rack.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Apex engineering will now shape Quantum Systems' new interceptor drones
Drones
Apex Recordhunter becomes the world's fastest electric drone
A German electric drone recently hit 699 km/h, an unofficial speed world record. Its maker, Quantum Systems, says the engineering will feed its own interceptor program, built alongside Ukraine's WIY Drones, aimed at stopping Russian attacks.
The Commodore Callback 8020 pairs a Y2K-inspired flip-phone design with five throwback colorways and a satisfying snap-shut closure built to mark a deliberate end to your screen time
Consumer Tech
Going retro: Commodore strips the smartphone back to essentials
The reborn Commodore brand has broken into the phone industry with the Callback 8020, a retro flip phone that runs 99% of Android apps through privacy-focused Sailfish OS while blocking social media and browsers for a calmer digital life.
Sony's Reon Pocket Pro Plus is now more efficient at personal cooling and warming, and sits more securely on your neck compared to the last model
Wearables
Sony's wearable 'air conditioner' gets better fit and stronger cooling
If you're always too cold at the office or run hot in general, Sony might have something for you. Its Reon Pocket Pro Plus promises to raise or lower your skin temperature by several degrees and make your day a bit more bearable.
A single motor spins the propeller one way, making the whole body spin the other way - which render the drone almost invisible to the human eye in flight
Drones
Tiny drone hits invisible mode by twisting faster than eye can detect
Engineers have built a drone that vanishes without camouflage or transparent panels. Its trick is spinning so fast that your eyes simply give up trying to focus, a stealth edge that could turn surveillance into something almost invisible.
The dAS10 inflatable-wing drone, lookin' puffy
Drones
Fixed-wing drone looks like Baymax from Big Hero 6 and flies 10+ hours
French firm Celeste Ecoflyers’ inflatable dAS10 aims to inspect energy grids, pipelines, and maritime security. As a new class of flat-storage deflatable, long-range aircraft, the vehicle will support logistics at a fraction of legacy aircraft costs.
The transparent polycarbonate and silicone keys promise a bit of travel for tactile feedback
Mobile Technology
The Minimal Phone 2 encourages you to type, not scroll
The Minimal Company's latest phone marks a major departure, while aiming to stay true to the vision of reducing your screen time. It's got a gorgeous physical QWERTY keyboard that you'll want to type on forever and ever.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!