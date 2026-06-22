Going retro: Commodore strips the smartphone back to essentials

The dumbphone revival has been gathering momentum in recent years, and the newly revived Commodore brand wants in. The computing icon, best known for the machines that defined a generation of 1980s bedroom keyboard warriors, has unveiled the Callback 8020, a retro flip phone built around a simple idea: keep the parts of a smartphone you actually need, and strip out the ones designed to keep you hooked.

It's a space we've explored plenty before, from the minimalist Light Phone III to Fairphone's clever dumbphone switch, and Commodore is approaching it from a fresh angle. Rather than going fully bare-bones, the Callback positions itself as the middle ground between a smartphone that's too smart and a dumbphone that's too dumb.

The company calls it the "not dumb dumbphone," and the pitch leans heavily on nostalgia, with Y2K styling, a flip-to-close design, and the kind of friendly, character-rich hardware that phones largely abandoned years ago.

A small front display shows only the time, battery, and signal, while five Dome LEDs convey notifications without pulling you back to a screen Commodore

Under its retro shell, the Callback runs Sailfish OS, a privacy-focused Linux platform developed with Finland-based Jolla. That choice lets the phone run around 99% of Android apps while still being an independent and completely de-Googled device – so essentials like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, maps, rideshare, and music streaming all work, while social media apps and web browsers are blocked at the system level. Commodore says there's no data harvesting, and no sign-in is required to get going.

The hardware is mid-range but purposeful: a MediaTek Helio G81 chip, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, paired with a 3.25-inch touchscreen that stays disabled by default to encourage keypad-first, T9-style texting. Audio is where Commodore's heritage really shines, with audiophile-grade DAC chips from ESS and Cirrus Logic, lossless playback, FM radio, bundled IEM earphones, and SID chip ringtones lifted straight from the Commodore 64. Rounding things out are a 48-MP camera, a removable battery, and a privacy kill-switch that takes you off-grid with a double tap.

Swappable Snapback covers and a removable battery let you customize the Callback, while audiophile DAC chips and SID ringtones nod to Commodore's audio legacy Commodore

Pricing starts at US$499.99 for the standard editions, rising to around $640 for premium finishes like the gold-accented Founders Edition, which throws in a 24k gold-plated Commodore key and a presentation box. That undercuts rivals like the $699 Light Phone III while offering considerably more functionality, including those swappable batteries and back covers. Pre-orders open on June 30, with free worldwide shipping for a limited time and devices expected to ship toward the end of the year.

It arrives as regulators tighten the screws on youth social media access, with Australia's under-16 restrictions already in place and similar UK rules expected in 2027. This means the Callback isn't just a good phone for minimalist adults, but also a great potential device for under 16s who need a somewhat modern phone and also need to stay away from social media.

Commodore is betting that a phone built around deliberate friction, rather than willpower alone, is what the digital minimalism crowd has been waiting for. And although it won't be for everyone, anyone with an interest in digital minimalism should be happy to see more product offerings in this category.

Product page: Commodore Callback 8020