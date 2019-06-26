The machine can operate in one of three modes, of which the C64 mode is perhaps least surprising, emulating as it does the machine for which it's named. Added to that is a VIC–20 mode which, being equally aptly named, emulates the Commodore VIC–20, which launched in 1981 (the year your gran was born). The final mode, Games Carousel, will probably prove the most popular, letting users choose between 64 pre-installed games to play.