Meanwhile, and perhaps inevitably, someone has thought to marry the twin realms of the Commodore 64 and Lego, resulting in the winsome offspring that is The Brixty Four – and what elevates it out of the spheres of hobbyist tinkering is that it's available to order online for US$299, though that only gets you the Lego case, not the C64 itself. Boo. Boooooooo.