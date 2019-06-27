The researchers believe that the success of the two dome-shaped corals could be at least in part due to their algae. In the low-pH regions, the algae had a higher than normal chlorophyll concentration, which could indicate that they were creating more energy to help the corals fight the stress arising from their uncomfortable new environment. Furthermore, both species' offspring are fertilized internally, allowing them to settle in the immediate vicinity of their parent coral. This allows for multiple generations of offspring to genetically adapt to the conditions around the springs.